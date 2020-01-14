Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

KLIC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 209,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

