Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KURA stock remained flat at $$13.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 234,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 55.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.