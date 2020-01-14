Kyber Network Market Cap Hits $39.38 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, DEx.top and OKEx. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $39.38 million and $5.22 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,961,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,869,905 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coinone, Neraex, Coinnest, IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx, Coinrail, Poloniex, Kucoin, Huobi, Liqui, ABCC, AirSwap, TDAX, DEx.top, Livecoin, DragonEX, CPDAX, Gate.io, COSS, CoinExchange and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

