KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0163

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $25,487.00 and approximately $497.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

