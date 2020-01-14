L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533. L S Starrett has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

