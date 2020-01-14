LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 341,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

