Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $900,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 239,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,456. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.