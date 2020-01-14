Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 730 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Investec upgraded Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 721.20 ($9.49).

LRE stock opened at GBX 756.50 ($9.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 752.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 715.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7,565.00. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

