Langley Steinert Sells 36,016 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,041,046 shares in the company, valued at $71,620,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,093,566.56.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64.

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32.

On Monday, December 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $1,409,306.08.

On Friday, November 15th, Langley Steinert sold 23,945 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $941,756.85.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,367,887.68.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

