Larry Elwood Timlick Sells 10,000 Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) Stock

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) Director Larry Elwood Timlick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.18, for a total transaction of C$71,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,180.

PATH traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,489. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. CounterPath, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.87.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

