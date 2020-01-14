Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

NWL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 176,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

