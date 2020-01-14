Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $125.26. 3,247,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,531. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

