Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,430.59. 1,278,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,441.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,244.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

