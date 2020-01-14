Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 3,868 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 119,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. 866,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

