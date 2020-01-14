Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,289,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,405. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.28 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

