Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in McKesson by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.67. 2,303,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $154.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

