Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.48% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 174,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 130,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $450,000.

NYSEARCA:EDIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

