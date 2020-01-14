Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,141. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

