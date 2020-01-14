Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.34% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 351,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

