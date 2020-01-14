Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 2,799,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after buying an additional 158,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 850,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,978. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $79.93 and a 12-month high of $94.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

