Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 2,626 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,492,000 after buying an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,615,000 after purchasing an additional 719,437 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $52,166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $55,440,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

