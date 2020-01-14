Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,773 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. 350,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,461. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $117.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

