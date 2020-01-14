Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 292,728 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $26,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. 3,492,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

