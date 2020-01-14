Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 166,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 13,281,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,699,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.