Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.42.

TREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Compass Point raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $314.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $249.24 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.01.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,538,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 108,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

