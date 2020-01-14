LEOcoin (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $541,504.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $541,504.00 and approximately $952.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,799.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.01874793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.08 or 0.03731665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00658408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00703313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00075153 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00485590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 248,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 247,946,816 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

