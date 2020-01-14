Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 11,841 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $219,058.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

