Levolution (LEVL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Levolution token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003595 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $159,630.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.06068865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128181 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About Levolution

LEVL is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,346,771 tokens. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.