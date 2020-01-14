Liberum Capital Increases Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 370

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOO. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.08 ($4.05).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

