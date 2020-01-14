Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 485.30 ($6.38) on Tuesday. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

