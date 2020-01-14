Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport (LON:SIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Science in Sport stock opened at GBX 42.55 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Science in Sport has a 1 year low of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.75 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.74.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

