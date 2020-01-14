Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMV. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV opened at GBX 651.64 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 634.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 570.97.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.