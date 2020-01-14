Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.46 ($2.68).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 207.34 ($2.73) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.99.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

