LIFE Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $8,671.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.03675137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

