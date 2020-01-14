Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $7.58 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00022277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $2.55 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00658408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009018 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

