Limoneira’s (LMNR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Securities

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.56% from the stock’s current price.

LMNR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Limoneira alerts:

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.