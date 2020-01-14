Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Purchases C$6,076,382.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart purchased 133,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,076,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,399,980.46.

TSE LNR traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.94. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$35.33 and a 52 week high of C$53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.2199994 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

