Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 30.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 23.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

