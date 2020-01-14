Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stake Cut by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,675. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $198.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.