Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Insider Sells $491,206.24 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LNN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,074. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $7,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $3,857,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 713.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

