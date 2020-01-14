LINKA One Day Trading Volume Tops $462,383.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One LINKA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $462,383.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.12 or 0.06199763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025061 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035134 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00120111 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001542 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

