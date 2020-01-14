Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linx to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ LINX opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. Linx has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Linx during the third quarter worth $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

