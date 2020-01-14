Liquidity Network Price Down 19.2% This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $407,787.00 and approximately $38,032.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.