Lisk Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00007572 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Cryptopia, Coinroom and Livecoin. Lisk has a market capitalization of $80.53 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,573,760 coins and its circulating supply is 121,452,377 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Coindeal, BitBay, Exrates, Bit-Z, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, COSS, Coinroom, Poloniex, ChaoEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io, Coinbe, YoBit, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

