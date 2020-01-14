Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $3.72 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $100,322.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.02605817 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000310 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 659,031,957 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, HitBTC, Braziliex, Exrates, YoBit, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

