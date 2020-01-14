Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $6.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $58.93 or 0.00670315 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Coinroom.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,859,894 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Braziliex, Crex24, BtcTurk, IDCM, DOBI trade, Nanex, Coinbe, Bithumb, TDAX, BitFlip, Bleutrade, C-CEX, GOPAX, B2BX, BitcoinTrade, CoinFalcon, MBAex, Cryptohub, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, Bibox, Binance, Koineks, Cryptomate, Bitsane, Kucoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, QBTC, Coindeal, LBank, C-Patex, Fatbtc, Buda, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, Poloniex, WazirX, EXX, HBUS, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Vebitcoin, Bithesap, xBTCe, Covesting, C2CX, CPDAX, Stellarport, BitMarket, BiteBTC, Huobi, Cryptopia, Exrates, Bit-Z, Gatecoin, Bitbank, BTCC, Koinim, Instant Bitex, BigONE, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, OKCoin.cn, Lykke Exchange, Liquid, RightBTC, Ovis, Bitbns, BCEX, BitBay, Bitso, Bittrex, Mercatox, QuadrigaCX, Negocie Coins, OpenLedger DEX, Mercado Bitcoin, YoBit, Korbit, Zebpay, Kraken, Iquant, BX Thailand, BtcTrade.im, Bitmaszyna, Exmo, Coinsquare, TOPBTC, FCoin, LakeBTC, BitForex, COSS, BTC-Alpha, OKCoin International, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Cobinhood, Bitlish, Indodax, OTCBTC, BTC Markets, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, LocalTrade, CryptoBridge, ABCC, CoinsBank, Trade By Trade, Bitinka, ChaoEX, Graviex, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro, CoinTiger, Coinroom, Upbit, Coinone, ZB.COM, CoinBene, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, BL3P, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, WEX, Coinut, Bits Blockchain, DSX, Bitstamp, TradeOgre, Independent Reserve and Stocks.Exchange. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.