LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 69.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $49,612.00 and $16.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,011.36 or 2.16611978 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021328 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

