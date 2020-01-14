Livongo Health’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 21st (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health’s (NASDAQ:LVGO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 21st. Livongo Health had issued 12,687,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $355,236,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

LVGO opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

