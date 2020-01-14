LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. LKQ has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

