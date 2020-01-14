LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $461,513.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00317349 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002517 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012155 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

